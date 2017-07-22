Income Tax Filing 2017: Here is why you should check Form 26AS

Zee Media Bureau/Smriti Srivastava

July 31 has been set as a deadline to file income tax return for financial year 2016-17. For many salaried employees, the first thing that would strike their mind while filing ITR is Form 16.

**Form 16 is the TDS(Tax Detected at Source) certificate that is issued by an employer (when they deduct TDS) to the employee.

But there is another essential document- Form 26AS, that should be accessed by the salaried employee before filing ITR.

What is Form 26AS?

Form 26AS is essentially a tax credit statement which displays all taxes received by the I-T department. The form is accessible from the tax department's website.

Why Form 26AS is crucial?

This form plays extremely vital role in ensuring that all due credits for TDS deducted from an employee's salary or FD interest are suitably accounted for.

Any discrepancy in the TDS data projected in Form 26AS from what is claimed in ITR will lead to automatic generation of demand by Centralized Processing Centre of I-T department successive filing of ITR.

It could also create problem for tax payers in case of excess TDS reflected in the form.

In such situation, I-T department may ask the person for the parallel income which the person may not have mentioned in his/her ITR.

If, in any case, there is any mismatch in TDS data figures in Form 16 and Form 26AS, employee should approach his/her employer who has deducted TDS on his income and tell them to get his/her TDS return redressed to adjust.

In Form 26AS, tax payer can also see the refund he/she has recieved for previous assessment year.

Steps to approach your Form 26AS