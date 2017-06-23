close
Indian Passports to be in both English and Hindi; application fees reduced by 10%

Indian passports would now be printed in both Hindi and English.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 14:42
Indian Passports to be in both English and Hindi; application fees reduced by 10%

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday announced that passports would now be in both Hindi and English, and not just in English.

She also announced 10 percent reduction in passport fee for applicants who are under eight and over 60.

Personal details in passports are now printed only in English.

The external affairs minister was addressing an event to mark 50 years of the Passport Act, 1967.

 

Sushma SwarajIndian passportspassports in Hindipassports in EnglishIndian passport printingPassport Act

