Invest in mutual funds without opening demat account: Follow these steps

Mutual fund market has become lucrative investment option in India, as it has reached all-time high. Experts now recommend people to invest in mutual fund industry to avail the benefit of higher returns.

According to the latest data of Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), total infusion in mutual fund schemes reached Rs 3.8 lakh crore in the first eight months (April- November) of the current fiscal.

In month of November 2017, investors pumped in about Rs 1.26 lakh crore into mutual funds market, taking industry assets under management to an all-time high of Rs 21.8 lakh crore.

Usually an investor can invest in mutual fund after opening a demat account. But Sharekhan has introduced an InstaMF portal, which is an online and paperless mode of investment, for investors eliminating the need of demat account.

InstaMF platform allows investors to open an account in just three steps. In the first step itself, investors will know whether they are KYC compliant or not.

In case their KYC is not in place, Sharekhan will get in touch with them within 24 hours to complete the KYC process.

With an InstaMF account, investors will also be able to access the ‘flexi invest’ option provided by Sharekhan. In Flexi Invest, investment amount, date and frequency of SIPs can be altered at any given point of time.

