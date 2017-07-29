IOB goes live with Bharat Bill Payment system

Chennai: Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has offered Bharat Bill Payment System, introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India, for its customers.

BBPS is an integrated bill payment system that offers inter-operable online bill payments to customers.

The services incude online payments of electricity, telecommunication, DTH, water and gas bills, the Chennai headquartered bank said in a statement.

Indian Overseas Bank is one of the three public sector banks (apart from Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India) to get the approval from RBI for providing the service.

The certification with NPCI has been completed and the BBPS system has been implemented for customers and to the billers, the statement added.