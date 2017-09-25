close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IRCTC denies reports of barring certain banks from using its payment gateway

"No debit or credit card of any bank has been restricted by the IRCTC for acceptance on any of the gateway," it said.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 12:48
IRCTC denies reports of barring certain banks from using its payment gateway

New Delhi: Denying reports that certain banks have been barred from using its payment gateway for debit card transactions, IRCTC, the railways tourism and catering arm, has issued a statement that options to pay through payment gateway using debit/credit card and internet banking are open for all banks.

"No debit or credit card of any bank has been restricted by the IRCTC for acceptance on any of the gateway," it said.

Debit and credit cards of any Indian bank powered by Master or Visa, can be accepted in any of the seven gateways on the site, the statement clarified.

However, it said the IRCTC has provides a value-added service of direct integration to some banks which would allow speedy transactions and reconciliations.

"Since direct integration comes at an added cost to the IRCTC, these banks were asked to share a part of their transaction charges with IRCTC," it said.

A senior official of the IRCTC said that it was not possible for it to bear cost of individual linkage to bank websites.

"IRCTC had asked banks to share the revenue earned from online tickets because of these value-added services but some banks refused," he said.

The IRCTC has said that if banks are willing to give the facility of zero transaction charges on their debit cards to rail ticket customers then it will give them the facility of direct debit card integration also.

The statement has further said that banks should abide by the RBI guidelines regarding transaction charges on debit cards by charging only 0.25 per cent on transactions of up to Rs 1,000 and a maximum of 0.5 per cent on transactions of values between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000.

With PTI Inputs

 

 

TAGS

IRCTCBankspayment gatewayDebit cardCredit cardailways tourism and catering arm

From Zee News

Sensex tanks over 300 points, Nifty trades below 9900-mark
Markets

Sensex tanks over 300 points, Nifty trades below 9900-mark

CCD raids: I-T unearths Rs 650-crore concealed income
Companies

CCD raids: I-T unearths Rs 650-crore concealed income

Aadhaar updation centres opened at 1,000 bank branches as Sept 30 deadline nears
Personal Finance

Aadhaar updation centres opened at 1,000 bank branches as S...

Petrol, diesel price on 25th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 25th September 2017: Check out the...

Exports of petrol, diesel cars can continue, hints Nitin Gadkari
Economy

Exports of petrol, diesel cars can continue, hints Nitin Ga...

LPG connections in UP rise to 2.88 crore, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Personal Finance

LPG connections in UP rise to 2.88 crore, says Dharmendra P...

95 mobile companies set up plants in India: IT Minister
Companies

95 mobile companies set up plants in India: IT Minister

Insurance sector undergoing disruptions, trend to accelerate: ASSOCHAM
Economy

Insurance sector undergoing disruptions, trend to accelerat...

Essar to set up 2 LNG ports in 18 months, invest $500 million
Companies

Essar to set up 2 LNG ports in 18 months, invest $500 milli...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video