Keep these points in mind before applying for home loan

Most of us dream to own a property, but lack of requisite amount leaves us with no choice but to go for a bank loan.



Getting a home loan from bank is stated to be easy now, but it involves criteria like showing your monthly income, your capability to repay debt and your current assets to avail the facility.



If you fulfil the bank's criteria, your home loan process moves towards the next step. The real difficulty arises when you fall short of certain eligibility.



According to Bankbazaar report, there are five important tricks which can support your eligibility for a home loan.



Income and Tenure



Usually loans and interest charged on them are termed as earnings for banks, therefore it becomes very important for lenders to check your capability to repay that debt.



Banks look at your monthly income to assess whether you can accommodate your EMIs along with your other expenses.



In case, your net income meets all the obligation but is lower than expected EMI for a home loan, then banks refrain from lending you money. EMI obligation can be taken care, if you increase the tenure of the loan.

