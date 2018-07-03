हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Income Tax department

Know how to get instant e-PAN based on Aadhaar

While Aadhaar is issued by the UIDAI to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T department to a person, firm or entity.

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has launched an 'instant' Aadhaar-based PAN allotment service for individuals seeking to obtain the unique identity for the first time.

While Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T department to a person, firm or entity.

The new facility has been introduced in view of an increasing number of people applying to obtain the Permanent Account Number (PAN) for their financial and tax matters.

Here is the step by step guide on how to get instant e-PAN based on Aadhaar

  • First you will have to log on to https://www.Incometaxindiaefiling.Gov.In.
  • In the left hand side you will see "Quick Links"
  • Below the tab there is an option "Instant e-PAN"
  • You will have to click that option
  • Click "Apply instant e-PAN" tab
  • You will see a form for applying instant e-PAN
  • Now fill in all the details which should match your Aadhaar document and click the submit button

A fresh PAN will be allotted on the basis of a one time password (OTP) sent over the "active mobile number" linked with the valid Aadhaar number of a person.

The new PAN, obtained by this mechanism, will have the same name, date of birth, gender, mobile number and address that is present in the individual's Aadhaar.

Once the PAN is allotted to an applicant through his electronic Aadhaar-based verification system in a few seconds, the applicant will be sent the PAN card by post in sometime.

