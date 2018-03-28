Know passbook information, pension credit date and more through new EPFO Pensioner’s Portal

New Delhi: In a bid to give easier access to pension related information, Retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a new pensioner’s portal.

The pensioner’s portal https://mis.epfindia.gov.in/PensionPaymentEnquiry gives details of pension related information like Pension payment order number, Pensioner’s Payment Order details, Pensioner’s passbook information and other related information such as date of credit of pension, submission of pensioner’s life certificate etc.

The portal can be accessed to know the status of pensioner’s life certificate, non-submission/rejection of life certificate of the pensioners. The portal also provides the details and the reason of stoppage of pension.

The retirement body has also launched enhanced “Track eKYC” facility for the convenience of members. Through this facility EPFO members can check the status of Aadhaar seeded against their UAN and to figure out the specific mismatch details.

To avail the facility, subscribers can go to EPFO’s website www.epfindia.gov.in >> Online Services >> e-KYC Portal>> TRACK eKYC.

Using the facility, EPFO members can track the status of Aadhaar seeded against their UAN online. While using the facility, the member will have to provide his/her UAN after which they can check the exact status.

Last month, EPFO made it mandatory to file online claims for provident fund withdrawals above Rs 10 lakh, taking another step towards becoming a paperless organisation.EPFO also made it mandatory to file online claims for withdrawals of above Rs 5 lakh under the Employees Pension Scheme 1995.

Under the pension scheme, there is a provision of part withdrawal of pension, commonly known as commutation of pension money. Before the decision, EPFO subscribers had the option of filing online as well as manual claims for provident fund withdrawal as also for pension.

EPFO has also lowered the rate of interest on employees provident fund to 8.55 percent for its over 6-crore subscribers for 2017-18, from 8.65 percent in the previous fiscal.

The EPFO has over six crore subscribers and manages a corpus of Rs 10 lakh crore.