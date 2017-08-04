Last date to file ITR: Tax offices to remain open today

New Delhi: The income tax department has said its field offices will remain open till Saturday midnight to facilitate very senior citizens and those with income below Rs 5 lakh to file tax returns for 2016-17.

The last date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) was extended from July 31 to August 5 in view of difficulties faced by taxpayers.

"In order to facilitate manual filing of returns on August 5, 2017, being a Saturday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has directed that necessary arrangements be made for receiving Income Tax Returns up to midnight in all Income Tax Offices throughout the country," a finance ministry statement said.

E-filing of ITR is mandatory for all individuals except those whose income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum and who are above 80 years of age.

Individuals with age 80 years or more, an individual or HUF whose income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh and who has not claimed any refund in the return of income, have an option to file ITR-1 (Sahaj) or ITR-4 (Sugam) in paper form.