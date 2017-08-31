Last day today to link Aadhaar with PAN; Know how to do it!

New Delhi: Deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar ends Thursday. The government had mandated linking of PAN with Aadhaar by the extended deadline of August 31. The defaulters will be penalised while filing their Income Tax Returns.

In order to check whether your Aadhaar is linked with PAN or not, you can simply login into your account on the income tax department's e-filing website - https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

Below are the steps to link your Aadhaar with PAN before August 31:

If you are not already registered, first register on the Income tax e-filing portal (http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).



Sign-in to the portal by entering your log-in ID, password and date of birth.



A pop-up window will appear after logging in to the site, assisting you to link your Aadhaar and PAN.



If in case it does not appear, click on ''Profile Setting'' and then ''Link Aadhaar''.



Verify the details on the screen with that of appearing on your Aadhaar card.



Once the details match, fill in with your Aadhaar number and click on to ''Link Aadhaar'' button. If the details do not match, it causes a problem and the user is advised to get the details amended in his/her Aadhaar or PAN.



A pop-up message will appear indicating your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card.