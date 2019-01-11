LIC Mutual Fund launches short term debt fund: All you need to know

Mumbai: LIC Mutual Fund announced on Friday the launch of LIC MF Short Term Debt Fund- an open-ended short-term debt fund scheme investing in instruments Macaulay duration between 1 year and 3 years opportunities.

The new fund offer (NFO), that opened on Friday, will close on January 25. Investors can make investment in the scheme in a lump sum.

“The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns commensurate with risk from a portfolio constituted of Debt securities and/or Money Market instruments. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved,” a company statement said.

The fund is beneficial for the investors who are looking for reasonable returns over short to medium term and investment in debt securities and money market instruments with a Macaulay duration between 1 year and 3 years. Also, the investors who have moderate risk appetite and an investment horizon for 3 year,” it added.