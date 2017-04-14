LIC to soon get bankers on board for managing lending operations

New Delhi: Insurance behemoth LIC will soon obtain services of retired bankers to strengthen its lending operations and ensure that NPAs are kept at the minimum.

LIC has set up a cell for its lending, NPA resolution and one time settlement (OTS), sources said, adding the company will soon get experts particularly bankers to this portfolio.

LIC has been into the business of insurance but they don't have expertise on loan risk assessment and resolution, sources said.

A standard operating procedure has also been worked out for repayment through one-time settlement scheme, they added.

At the end of March 2016, LIC had a debt portfolio of Rs 3.79 lakh crore, bigger than the loan portfolio of most banks. Its gross non performing assets stood at 3.76 percent at the end of March 2016, up from 3.30 percent in the previous year.

Driven by sudden surge in single premium policy sales and falling interest rates, total new business premium of LIC rose 25.8 percent to Rs 1.22 lakh crore in FY 2016-17 from around Rs 97,000 crore in the previous year.

However, the state-owned insurer witnessed degrowth in terms of policies during the year under review.

