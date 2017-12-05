Linking Aadhaar with different services: Mark these dates

New Delhi: From bank accounts to mobile numbers to a host of financial services like PPF, NSC, KVP –the mandatory linking of Aadhaar is fast approaching.

Check out the deadline for linking Aadhaar with these services and also know how to do it.

Bank Account

The current deadline for the banks to link customers' accounts to their Aadhaar is December 31, 2017.

The Bank Aadhaar Kendras are being set up with a view to make the Aadhaar verification process of bank accounts convenient for people and also to have more Aadhaar centres across the country that can cater to enrolment and updation requirements of people.

You can also link your bank account with Aadhaar via Internet or mobile banking facilities.

PAN

The deadline for linking PAN with biometric identifier Aadhaar is December 31. In order to link PAN and Aadhaar cards, tax payers have to first register on the Income tax e-Filing portal. Once they have done so, they are to follow the steps outlined by the I-T department. Know how to link your PAN Card with Aadhaar Card.



PPF, NSC, KVP, Post Office

The government has made biometric identification Aadhaar mandatory for all post office deposits, PPF, the National Savings Certificate scheme and Kisan Vikas Patra.

Existing depositors have been given time till December 31, 2017 to provide the 12-digit unique identification number.

You can go to the UIDAI website and look for Aadhaar Enrolment. Check out this website and know how to link Aadhaar with Post Office.



Social Schemes

The deadline for obtaining Aadhaar for availing government schemes has been extended to December 31.

As many as 135 schemes (of 35 ministries) including the free cooking gas (LPG) to poor women, kerosene and fertiliser subsidy, targeted public distribution system (PDS) and MGNREGA have been covered.

Mobile SIM

The deadline for linking Aadhaar with the mobile SIM card is February 6, 2018.

The government has initiated a series of measures, including allowing re-verification at subscribers' doorstep and One Time Password (OTP) based authentication of existing users.

Telecom operators have been directed to offer facility for re-verification at the subscribers' doorstep for convenience of those with disablity, illness or old age.

Operators have been asked to put in place an online mechanism (through website, and other means) for people to request for such service.

It has also enabled Aadhaar OTP (One time password) based authentication for re-verification of the existing mobile users. Telecom service providers have been instructed to initiate a scheme to use OTP based re-verification of mobile subscribers using SMS or IVRS or on their mobile app.

Mutual Fund

As per government notification, all mutual fund folios must be linked with Aadhaar number before 31st Dec 2017, failing which the folios will be frozen.

MF investors can either visit individual AMCs (Asset Management Companies) or RTAs (registrar and transfer agents) for updating their Aadhaar. Subsequently many mutual fund and financial advisory houses have launched online KYC for their investors. Check with your MF investment platform for better guidance.