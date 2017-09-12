close
Linking of Aadhaar and SIM mandatory: Here's how you can carry out the process

Most of the telecom companies have already started sending alerts to their customers about Aadhaar-SIM linking process.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 13:22
Linking of Aadhaar and SIM mandatory: Here&#039;s how you can carry out the process

New Delhi: The Centre had issued a notice, stating that all the SIM cards have to be linked to Aadhaar before February 2018 to avoid deactivation of the phone numbers. The order was passed by the Supreme Court recently after hearing the Lok Niti Foundation case regarding linking of Aadhaar card and SIM cards.

The Centre added that this is being done to prevent criminals, fraudsters, and terrorists from using SIMs in the name of ordinary citizens. The Centre has also directed the telecom companies to inform their subscribers about the linking of cell phones to Aadhaar through emails, text messages or advertisements.

Here's how you can link phone number with Aadhaar.

Reportedly, if the customer has opted for 'eKYC'- Aadhaar based activation- by providing the biometrics while applying for mobile connection, he/she need not to undergo the Aadhaar-SIM linking process again. Subscribers who haven't opted for 'eKYC' , need to visit their nearest company outlet and go through certain steps to complete the compulsory E-KYC process.

*eKYC is an online way of providing information according to Know Your Customer norms.

Below is the procedure for Airtel Aadhaar-SIM linking.

  • Bharti Airtel is endorsing ways to achieve Aadhaar-SIM linking to its pre-paid and post-paid subscribers.
     
  • While the customers with postpaid connections require to visit nearest Airtel store to complete biometric verification, prepaid subscribers can do so by visiting their nearest retail store.
     
  • The company mentioned the last date for the same is Feburary 6, 2018 on its official website.
     
  • Aadhaar number/card and mobile are the only documents required for the process.
     
  • Customers will have go through complete biometric verification.
     
  • Subscribers will receive an OTP as verification code to complete the process.

Know the steps for Idea Aadhaar-SIM linking as prescribed by the company on its mobile app.

  • Visit the nearest Idea centre with your mobile number and Aadhaar number.
     
  • The Idea store executive will provide a four-digit verification code on your mobile from the re-verification application.
     
  • You will then provide the verification code to the Idea store executive and provide your biometrics.
     
  • You will receive a confirmation SMS after 24 hours, reply 'Y' to complete the EKYC process.

