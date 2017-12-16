List of savings account schemes for women that banks are offering

Our introduction to banking universe starts with savings account where we deposit our hard-earned money. It needs to be noted that many banks have come up with various savings account scheme for women offering many benefits to them.



Savings account helps you save money, transfer funds, withdraw money and also earn interest on the funds you have deposited. This is considered as the best form of storing your money as it gives dual benefit of liquidity and interest.



Here's a list of savings account scheme, if you are planning to open one.



Advantage Woman Savings Account - ICICI Bank



ICICI Bank on its website says, "Our Advantage Woman Savings Account includes offers on skill-building courses like IT certifications, music lessons and personality development. We also have offers that help women look after themselves and their family better, like discounts on healthcare, kids’ education and more."



Benefits of this scheme are:

Cashback up to Rs 750 per month on dining, entertainment and jewelry on usage of Debit Card – now, earn as you spend!

Free unlimited access to all banks' ATMs – with more than 2 lakh ATMs across the country, you are never far away from your money

50% discount on first year locker rentals – this is exclusively for Advantage Woman Savings Account holders.

Zero Balance Account, if Recurring Deposit of minimum Rs 3,000 per month is opened for purchasing Tanishq Jewellery - so no more penalties if your account balance becomes low.

Preferential rates on Home Loan –enjoy the double benefit of a lower rate and of getting a home in your name

Apply easily for iProtect Smart which has a comprehensive premium for Life, Accidental Death & 34 Critical illness cover.

Earn higher interest by setting a balance limit above which money in the savings account will get converted into fixed deposit on request.

