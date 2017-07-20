close
﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 15:35
Loans via ATMS: ICICI offers up to Rs 15 lakh instant personal loan facility

Mumbai: Largest private sector lender ICICI Bank will be selling personal loans of up to Rs 15 lakh through its ATMs that can be availed of by select salaried customers even if they haven't previously applied for one.

Using data from credit information companies, the lender will pre-qualify select customers for personal loans.

Such customers will get a message on the ATM screen after completing a transaction, informing about their eligibility for personal loans.

If a customer chooses to go in for one, she can avail of a five-year personal loan of up to Rs 15 lakh and the amount will be credited instantly into her account, the bank said in a statement today. The service is already available.

A customer is given multiple amounts to choose from and will be informed about other crucial details like the interest rate, processing fee and monthly instalments, before the transaction is completed by crediting the loan amount into her account.

ICICI Bank executive director Anup Bagchi said this will help customers receive money conveniently once they opt for a personal loan.

"We believe this is a compelling proposition as it is a completely paperless procedure and instant disbursal of funds through the ATM," he added.

It can be noted that the resilient retail loan segment has been one of the major forces driving the anaemic loan growth in the bad loans-saddled banking system in the last few years. As a prudent measure, most lenders prefer giving unsecured personal loans to existing customers than tapping corporate borrowers.

For FY17, the credit growth stood at an anaemic 5.1 per cent, the lowest since fiscal 1952. 

