LPG customers now get discount of Rs 5 per cylinder on booking and paying online

New Delhi: Oil companies are now offering an upfront discount of Rs 5 on every cylinder refill to all LPG customers who will book and pay online.

Customers can make payment through existing online modes i.e. net banking, credit and debit cards at the time of web-booking their refills.

Customers will get the discounted amount displayed on their screens – i.e. net amount i.e. refill RSP minus (-) incentive amount of Rs 5 which they need to pay for their refill transactions. The net discounted amount will also be shown on the cash memo accompanying the home-delivery of the LPG cylinder.

Under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, it the endeavour of all oil marketing companies aim to encourage consumers to increasingly shift to such payment modes through digital platforms to achieve the objective of no-cash or less-cash based transactions. The incentive will encourage more and more LPG consumers to go for cashless mode transactions.

To provide cash-less transactions, the government had asked oil companies to pay consumers 0.75 percent discount on cashless fuelling of petrol and diesel at petrol pumps. This has now been extended to cooking gas (LPG).

A subsidised LPG cylinder of 14.2-kg currently costs Rs 434.71 in Delhi. A non-subsidised bottle of similar size, which consumer not having a subsidised connection buy, costs Rs 585. Even for the subsidised users, non-subsidised LPG cylinder is also they have to buy after exhausting their quota of 12 bottles at sub-market rates.