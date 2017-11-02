What are first-class cabins in premium airlines like?
Some of them provide with amazing facilities including sauna, disco, lounge, bedding, private cabins and other luxurious life experiences.
New Delhi: Ever wondered, what would it be like to board a luxurious first class airline cabin? To narrow down a good imagination for such question is surely a tough job.
Considering the fact, first class product may vary flight-by-flight, here is list of top first class cabin features of different airlines.
Emirates First Class A380
- Excellent food quality
- Onboard bar at the back of business class
- Onboard shower
- Diversified crew members
- Incredible entertainment system
Etihad first class apartment A380
- First airline to have a single aisle configuration on an A380, meaning there’s just one seat on each side of the aisle in first class.
- Massive apartments that you could actually close dorrs and walk around in each one of it.
- Fantastic catering with load enough food.
- A lounge area for first and business class passengers.
Cathay pacific first class 777
- First class seats per cabin serving with extremely persobnalized experience
- Fantastic bedding and spacious sleeping surfaces
- Service in the airline is top notch.
Japan airlines first class 777
- Top class service
- The Airline embodies the japanese spirit.
- Comfortable seating
- Facntastic mattress pads with a choice of having a soft or firm one.
- Catering is excellent.
- Showering experience is no less than Emirates/Etihad.
Singapore Airlines Suites Class A380
- Visually stunning products
- First ever airline to offer double bed in the sky
- Choice for Dom, Krug or both
- Excellent food quality
- Singapore first class service ranges best in the sky.
Lufthansa First class 747-400
- It offers a seperate seat and bed for each passenger.
- Something that gives the eternal feel of privacy is having an entire upper deck for just eights seats(almost like a private jet).
- Caviar and appetizers are consistently excellent.