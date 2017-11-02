What are first-class cabins in premium airlines like?

New Delhi: Ever wondered, what would it be like to board a luxurious first class airline cabin? To narrow down a good imagination for such question is surely a tough job.

Some of them provide with amazing facilities including sauna, disco, lounge, bedding, private cabins making it an experience for life.

Considering the fact, first class product may vary flight-by-flight, here is list of top first class cabin features of different airlines.

Emirates First Class A380

Excellent food quality



Onboard bar at the back of business class



Onboard shower



Diversified crew members



Incredible entertainment system

Etihad first class apartment A380

First airline to have a single aisle configuration on an A380, meaning there’s just one seat on each side of the aisle in first class.



Massive apartments that you could actually close dorrs and walk around in each one of it.



Fantastic catering with load enough food.



A lounge area for first and business class passengers.

Cathay pacific first class 777

First class seats per cabin serving with extremely persobnalized experience



Fantastic bedding and spacious sleeping surfaces



Service in the airline is top notch.

Japan airlines first class 777

Top class service



The Airline embodies the japanese spirit.



Comfortable seating



Facntastic mattress pads with a choice of having a soft or firm one.



Catering is excellent.



Showering experience is no less than Emirates/Etihad.

Singapore Airlines Suites Class A380

Visually stunning products



First ever airline to offer double bed in the sky



Choice for Dom, Krug or both



Excellent food quality



Singapore first class service ranges best in the sky.

Lufthansa First class 747-400