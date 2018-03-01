Mobile wallet KYC deadline over: Know what happens to your money in Paytm, Mobikwik

New Delhi: Have you forgotten to submit the mandatory KYC-compliance for your prepaid mobile wallet? If so, then you will not be able to load fresh funds into your mobile wallet as the Reserve Bank has refused to allow any extension to the February 28 deadline for mandatory KYC-compliance.

However, customers who have balances in such wallets or prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) need not worry about their money even if they do have not done the KYC (know-your- customer) norms.

RBI deputy governor BP Kanungo had said that in the event PPI issuers not obtaining the KYC-related inputs within the timeline from their customers, customers will not lose their money.

Customers can continue to undertake transactions for purchase of goods and services as per the available balance, but will have to fulfill the KYC requirements before remitting money or reloading the wallet.

There are 55 non-banking PPIs operational now, apart from 50 wallets promoted by banks. They were initially given time till December 31, 2017, to make those accounts KYC- compliant, which was later extended to February 28.

Apart from paying for purchase of goods and services, PPIs are used extensively for remittances currently, which offers a very lucrative business opportunity for agencies involved in carrying out remittances.

As per the laws, a customer can fulfil the KYC requirements by submitting any document like the Aadhaar number, voter ID, among others.

With Agency Inputs