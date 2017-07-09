close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

MRP, other details must for items sold online from next year: Govt

Along with MRP, the companies have to declare manufacturing date, expiry date, net quantity, country of origin and consumer care details on the label, he said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 13:04
MRP, other details must for items sold online from next year: Govt

New Delhi:To protect online consumers, the government has made it mandatory for e-commerce companies from January 2018 to print not only the MRP on goods but also information like expiry date and customer care details.

An amendment in this regard has been made to the Legal Metrology (Packaged commodities) Rules, 2011 by the consumer affairs ministry last month. A six-month deadline has been given to the companies to comply with the new rule.

"Consumers deserve the same protection online as offline. At present, only MRP (maximum retail price) is printed on the goods sold online. We have asked the companies to declare additional details on the label," a senior official in the consumer affairs ministry said.

Along with MRP, the companies have to declare manufacturing date, expiry date, net quantity, country of origin and consumer care details on the label, he said.

Enough time has been given to the companies for complying with the new norms. From January 2018, it is must that goods sold via e-commerce platform should have all these declarations else the companies will face stringent action, the official said.

The companies have to make these declarations in bigger font size so that consumers can easily read the same.

The changes come in the backdrop of e-marketplaces posing new and complex consumer protection issues with the ministry receiving several complaints as regard to information deficit on online products/goods.

Flipkart, Amazon India, Snapdeal, Grofers and Bigbasket are some of the leading e-marketplaces entities operating in the country.

TAGS

e-commerce companiesMRP (maximum retail price)Grofers and Bigbaskete-marketplacesLegal Metrology (Packaged commodities) Rules

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Remove barriers, reduce subsidies to open up trade: Lagarde
International Business

Remove barriers, reduce subsidies to open up trade: Lagarde

Developers need to invest in project management post GST, RERA
Real Estate

Developers need to invest in project management post GST, R...

Reliance exits Peru oil block
Companies

Reliance exits Peru oil block

Jewar airport to reinvigorate Greater Noida housing sector: Industry
Real Estate

Jewar airport to reinvigorate Greater Noida housing sector:...

Inflation, IIP data, Q1 earnings to be market movers this week
Markets

Inflation, IIP data, Q1 earnings to be market movers this w...

Bill to double tax-free gratuity to Rs 20 lakh in monsoon session
Personal Finance

Bill to double tax-free gratuity to Rs 20 lakh in monsoon s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video