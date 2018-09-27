MSME to get loans up to Rs 1 crore within 59 minutes, FM launches new portal

New Delhi: The government has launched a common online platform for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) credit which will enable businesses to get loans upto Rs 1 crore within just 59 minutes.

“The web portal www.psbloansin59minutes.com will enable in principle approval for MSME loans up to Rs 1 crore within 59 minutes from SIDBI and 5 Public Sector Banks (PSBs),” an official release said.

It is a strategic initiative of SIBDI led PSB consortium incubated under the aegis of Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance.

The Portal reduces the loan processing turnaround time from 20-25 days to 59 minutes. Subsequent to this in principle approval, the loan will be disbursed in 7-8 working days.

“The solution uses sophisticated algorithms to read and analyse data points from various sources such as IT returns, GST data, bank statements, MCA21 etc. in less than an hour while capturing the applicants basic details using Smart analytics from available documents. The system simplifies the decision making process for a loan officer as the final output provides a summary of credit, valuation and verification on a user-friendly dashboard in real time,” the release added.

The key features of the contactless platform include the following: