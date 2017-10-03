close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

New Rs 100 note printing in the offing; may come up in April

Some banks have even instructed the ATMs to check for the recalibration of the machines to begin testing the Rs 200 notes. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 18:05
New Rs 100 note printing in the offing; may come up in April

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India is all set to start printing new designs of the Rs 100 currency notes. Which means, you might be getting brand new Rs 100 notes around April next year!

Reportedly, RBI will move on to the printing of new designs of the currency notes after getting done with the printing of Rs 200 notes. 

Some banks have even instructed the ATMs to check for the recalibration of the machines to begin testing the Rs 200 notes. 

RBI launched the bright yellow Rs 200 notes in August. Notably, the new currency notes likely to bear same dimensions and size to avoid recalibration of ATMs. 

It may take around another six months to exercise the pumping of Rs 200 notes into the system. Prior to the demonetisation last year, India had currency denomination of Rs 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 500 and 1000. 

Post note-ban, RBI has introduced currency denomination of Rs 2000, 500, 50, 200 till date.

 

TAGS

RBI Rs 100 noteDemonetisationIndia new currency denominationRBIRs 2000 noteRs 500 noteRs 200 noteRs 50 note

From Zee News

CBI, ED likely to club cases against Vijay Mallya in London court
Companies

CBI, ED likely to club cases against Vijay Mallya in London...

Vijay Mallya arrested in UK: Here&#039;s timeline of liquor baron&#039;s debacle
International Business

Vijay Mallya arrested in UK: Here's timeline of liquor...

Vijay Mallya arrested in UK for money laundering, released on bail
Companies

Vijay Mallya arrested in UK for money laundering, released...

International Business

Urban inequality a growing risk in Asia: World Bank

Economy

GST anti-profiteering body: Govt to examine contours tomorr...

Economy

GST anti-profiteering body: Govt to examine contours tomorr...

Automobiles

Ford India sales dip 27% to 16,525 units in September

Diwali reward for Flipkart employees: $100 million ESOP repurchase plan approved
Companies

Diwali reward for Flipkart employees: $100 million ESOP rep...

Sensex climbs 213 points as auto, oil stocks advance
Markets

Sensex climbs 213 points as auto, oil stocks advance

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video