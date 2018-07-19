हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Rs 100 note

New Rs 100 note: Salient features and what it looks like

The base colour of the new Rs 100 note is Lavender.

New Rs 100 note: Salient features and what it looks like
Existing Rs 100 denomination banknotes

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said that it will shortly issue Rs 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series.

The new Rs 100 note bearing signature of RBI Governor Urjit Patel, has Motif of “RANI KI VAV” on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Lavender. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse. Dimension of the banknote will be 66 mm × 142 mm.

RBI in its circular said that all the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 issued by it in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender.

“As is normal, when a new design of banknote is introduced, printing and supply of these notes for distribution to public through the banking channel will gradually increase,” RBI said.

Here are the salient features of the new Rs 100 notes

Obverse (Front)

1. See through register with denominational numeral 100

2. Latent image with denominational numeral 100

3. Denominational numeral १०० in Devnagari

4. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre

5. Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘India’ and ‘100’

6. Windowed security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI with colour shift; Colour of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is tilted

7. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait

8. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right

9. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (100) watermarks

10. Number panel with numerals in ascending font on the top left side and bottom right side

11. For visually impaired intaglio or raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, raised triangular identification mark with micro-text 100, four angular bleed lines both on the right and left sides

Reverse (Back)

12. Year of printing of the note on the left

13. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan

14. Language panel

15. Motif of RANI KI VAV

16. Denominational numeral १०० in Devnagari

