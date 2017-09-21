No daily allowance for employees to travel on LTC

New Delhi: Central government employees will not get a daily allowance on Leave Travel Concession (LTC), according to an official order.

The LTC allows the grant of leave and ticket reimbursement to employees who are entitled under the rules to travel to their home towns and other places.

Employees were earlier entitled to an allowance which varied with their ranks.

Any incidental expenses and the expenditure incurred on local journeys shall not be admissible under LTC, said the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) yesterday.

However, travel by premium or suvidha trains and services such as tatkal will now be allowed on LTC, it said.

"Further, reimbursement of tatkal charges or premium tatkal charges shall also be admissible for the purpose of LTC," the order said.

The new rules will be applicable from July 1, 2017, it said.

"Flexi fare (dynamic fare) applicable in Rajdhani/ Shatabdi/Duronto trains shall be admissible for the journey(s) performed by these trains on LTC. This dynamic fare component shall not be admissible in cases where a non-entitled government servant travels by air and claims reimbursement for the entitled class of Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto trains," it clarified.

Reimbursement for the purpose of LTC shall be admissible for journeys performed in vehicles operated by the government or any corporation in the public sector run by the central or state government or a local body, the DoPT order said.

In case of a journey between places not connected by any public means of transport, the government employee will be allowed reimbursement for journey on transfer for a maximum limit of 100km covered by the private/personal transport based on self-certification, it said.

"Beyond this, the expenditure shall be borne by the government servant," the order said.

The move follows the implementation of recommendations of the seventh Central pay commission relating to Travelling Allowance (TA) entitlements of central government employees.

The TA rules have undergone changes.

The travel entitlements of government servants for the purpose of LTC shall be the same as TA entitlements, it said.

There are about 49.26 lakh central government employees.