﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 16:42
No time frame fixed to complete Aadhaar-PAN linkage, says govt

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that the government has not fixed any time frame to complete the linking of Aadhaar with PAN.

"No Madam," Jaitley said while replying to a query whether the government has fixed any time frame to complete the linking of the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar with permanent account number (PAN).

As on June 28, there were over 25 crore PAN card holders in the country while Aadhaar has been issued to 111 crore people.

