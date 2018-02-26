हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Now, a blue coloured 'Baal Aadhaar' for children below 5 years

Children below the age of five years can get Aadhaar without any biometric details.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 26, 2018, 10:26 AM IST
Comments |
Now, a blue coloured &#039;Baal Aadhaar&#039; for children below 5 years

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced blue colour 'Baal Aadhaar' cards for children below the age of five years.

Children below the age of five years can get Aadhaar without any biometric details but they have to complete the mandatory verification process when they turn five.

UIDAI has tweeted:

UIDAI has further said that the biometric Aadhaar data of the child again needs to be updated at the age of 15 years. This mandatory biometric update for children is free.

How to enroll children for Aadhaar

- Children and kids above 1 year of age can apply for Aadhaar card.

- But the biometrics data including finger prints does not need to be registered till they attain the age of 5 because it keeps changing frequently.

- For children below 5 years age, the Aadhaar card details of the guardian or parents will be linked.

- When they 5, their biometric data will be collected. It will be collected once again when they turn 15.

 

Tags:
Baal AadhaarBaal Aadhaar for childrenAADHAAR
Next
Story

7th Pay Commission: Will government employees get increased pay package along with arrears?

Trending