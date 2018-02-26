Now, a blue coloured 'Baal Aadhaar' for children below 5 years

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced blue colour 'Baal Aadhaar' cards for children below the age of five years.

Children below the age of five years can get Aadhaar without any biometric details but they have to complete the mandatory verification process when they turn five.

UIDAI has tweeted:

A child below 5 years of age gets a blue in coloured Aadhaar known as Baal Aadhaar. When the child becomes 5 yr old, a mandatory biometric update is required. #AadhaarForMyChild pic.twitter.com/5IBZRuo7Tr — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 23, 2018

UIDAI has further said that the biometric Aadhaar data of the child again needs to be updated at the age of 15 years. This mandatory biometric update for children is free.

How to enroll children for Aadhaar

- Children and kids above 1 year of age can apply for Aadhaar card.

- But the biometrics data including finger prints does not need to be registered till they attain the age of 5 because it keeps changing frequently.

- For children below 5 years age, the Aadhaar card details of the guardian or parents will be linked.

- When they 5, their biometric data will be collected. It will be collected once again when they turn 15.