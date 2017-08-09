Now, an instant credit card against your savings account

Mumbai: Ahead of the festive season, ICICI Bank on Wednesday introduced an instant credit card which can be availed online and helps a customer to start shopping even before the plastic card gets delivered.

"(The card) will empower our customers to instantly get the credit card online in a few steps and immediately start transacting on e-commerce sites to take advantage of offers," the bank's executive director Anup Bagchi said.

He said there will be many interesting offers in categories like shopping, travel and entertainment ahead of the festive season, which witnesses higher consumption.

The lender claimed it is a first of its kind offering in the Indian banking space and said that selected savings account customers of ICICI Bank will be able to get the card.

"A few lakh" pre-qualified customers will be able to instantly get the credit card number online, which can be used for the shopping, it said in a statement.

A customer can get a credit card instantly with a credit limit of upto Rs four lakh based on pre-checked credit bureau scores, it said, adding that it is secure and the physical card is delivered in few days.

The facility can be availed only through the bank's internet banking platform at present, the statement said.

Charges and fees on the card, and if it differs with its existing offerings, was not mentioned in the statement.