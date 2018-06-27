हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Now, you can withdraw 75% of PF amount after one month of unemployment

New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members can soon avail the option to withdraw 75 percent of their provident funds after one month of unemployment under the new provision in the Employee Provident Fund Scheme 1952.

PF members would can also withdraw the remaining 25 percent of their funds and go for final settlement of account after completion of two months of unemployment.

The decision was taken during 222nd meeting of CBT held under the chairmanship of Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

EPFO has tweeted:

PF members can “withdraw 75 percent of its funds as advance from its account after one month of unemployment and keep its account with the EPFO," Gangwar said after the meeting.

At present, in case of unemployment, a subscriber can withdraw his or her funds after two months of unemployment and settle the account in one go.

The minister was of the view that this new provision would give an option to members to keep their account with the EPFO, which he can use after regaining employment again.

However, it was proposed that the members would be allowed to take 60 percent of funds as advance on unemployment for not less than 30 days. But, the CBT raised the limit to 75 percent in the meeting held today.

The minister further said, "We approved almost the entire agenda listed for the meeting of the CBT today. We have also given an extension of one year to ETF (exchange traded funds) manufacturers SBI and UTI Mutual funds till July 1, 2019. We have also extended the term of fund managers till December 31, 2018."

There was a proposal to give extension of six more months to its five fund managers SBI, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, Reliance Capital, HSBC AMC and UTI AMC for managing its corpus.

The five fund managers were appointed for three years from April 1, 2015. They were given extension till June 30, 2018. The CBT has also approved the proposal to appoint consultant for selection of portfolio managers.

The minister also said that the EPFO's ETF investment would soon cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark as its has already invested Rs 47,431.24 crore till May end this year earning a return of 16.07 percent.

The EPFO has also extended the tenure of its consultant CRISIL for evaluation of performance of fund manager till December 31, 2018.

On the widening of range of the ETF investments by the EPFO, a CBT member said that the agenda was deferred and the board was unanimous that a call will be taken on the advise of new fund managers and consultants to be appointed shortly.

It was proposed to amend the investment pattern of the EPFO to enable the body to invest in equity index ETF beyond NIFTY 50 and Sensex ETF.

With PTI Inputs

