Objective of demonetisation was to expand tax base, fight black money: Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that the objective of note ban was to bring down cash in economy, bring digitisation, expand tax base and fight black money.

However, people with inadequate understanding of how to tackle black money linked note ban with money returned to system. "People who haven't taken a single step against black money haven't understood aim of note ban;deposits in banks don't legitimise it," he said.

Talking about return of 99 percent of junked currency into banking system, Jaitley said that money has now been identified with its owner.

The FM also added that cash squeeze post note ban in Chhattisgarh and J&K is evident in dip in terrorist and separatist activities.

"Note ban was not an exercise to confiscate money; next step will be to cleanse political funding," Jaitley added.

With PTI Inputs