close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Oriental Bank of Commerce lowers base rate by 0.05% to 9.45%

"This is to inform that the bank has revised the base rate from 9.50 per cent per annum to 9.45 per cent per annum with effect from 03.10.2017," Oriental Bank of Commerce said in a regulatory filing.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 14:03
Oriental Bank of Commerce lowers base rate by 0.05% to 9.45%

New Delhi: Public lender Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) on Friday announced a reduction of 0.05 percent in its base rate, or minimum lending rate, to 9.45 percent with effect from October 3.

"This is to inform that the bank has revised the base rate from 9.50 per cent per annum to 9.45 percent per annum with effect from 03.10.2017," Oriental Bank of Commerce said in a regulatory filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 120.50 on the BSE today, up 0.54 percent from its previous close.

TAGS

Oriental Bank of CommerceOBCBase rateminimum lending rateBSE

From Zee News

India may become third-largest economy in next 10 years: HSBC
Economy

India may become third-largest economy in next 10 years: HS...

Banks to remain closed for four days starting today, cash crunch may hit people
Personal Finance

Banks to remain closed for four days starting today, cash c...

Railways likely to slash fares of Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto
Economy

Railways likely to slash fares of Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duron...

Petrol, diesel price on 29th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 29th September 2017: Check out the...

Govt finalising electoral bonds scheme: Finance Minister
Economy

Govt finalising electoral bonds scheme: Finance Minister

Railways to engage with ISRO for rail safety: Piyush Goyal
Companies

Railways to engage with ISRO for rail safety: Piyush Goyal

Economy suffering from minor cold: Bibek Debroy
Economy

Economy suffering from minor cold: Bibek Debroy

Companies

Sebi slaps Rs 2.10 crore fine on stock broker

Personal Finance

Retirement age of doctors at 11 major ports increased to 65

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video