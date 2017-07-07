Passengers flying out of Delhi to pay less now

New Delhi: Passengers flying out of Delhi will now have to pay less with the aviation regulatory body slashing the user development fee (UDF) on domestic as well international flights from here.

Domestic passengers departing from the Indira Gandhi International airport will now have to pay a UDF of Rs 10, as against the levy of Rs 275-550 earlier. International passengers will have to pay Rs 45, down from Rs 635-1,270.

Both domestic and international passengers landing in Delhi will not have to pay the UDF anymore. This translates into a saving of Rs 233-466 for the former and that of Rs 518-1,048 for the latter.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the country's aviation watchdog notified the revised tariff order today.

Significantly, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the joint venture company which operates IGIA, had sought 42.6 percent hike in airport charges.

Airports Economic Regulatory Authority had ordered this steep cut in December 2015 but its implementation was pending because the Delhi airport operator had approached the court against the slashing of charges.

Air India challenged this in the Supreme Court, which on 3 July vacated a stay granted by the Delhi high court, paving the way for revised tariffs to be implemented.