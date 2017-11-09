PayPal launches India operations: 5 things you need to know

New Delhi: Global digital payments major PayPal has announced its India operations, after offering cross-border payments in the country for close to a decade.

PayPal`s entry in the Indian market comes as a push for cashless transactions by the Narendra Modi-led government is seeing more people use e-wallets and card payments.

Merchants accepting PayPal will be also able to process both local and global payments through PayPal, getting access to the payment processor`s more than 218 million customers around the world and in India.

With the launch of domestic services, PayPal has set up a customer centre in the country with multi-lingual support capabilities and on ground sales team to drive customer engagement and education.

Here are five things you need to know about PayPal India operations