PayPal launches India operations: 5 things you need to know
PayPal will be able to process both local and global payments.
New Delhi: Global digital payments major PayPal has announced its India operations, after offering cross-border payments in the country for close to a decade.
PayPal`s entry in the Indian market comes as a push for cashless transactions by the Narendra Modi-led government is seeing more people use e-wallets and card payments.
Merchants accepting PayPal will be also able to process both local and global payments through PayPal, getting access to the payment processor`s more than 218 million customers around the world and in India.
With the launch of domestic services, PayPal has set up a customer centre in the country with multi-lingual support capabilities and on ground sales team to drive customer engagement and education.
Here are five things you need to know about PayPal India operations
- Indian consumers can use PayPal to shop online at some of India's most popular businesses.
- PayPal India will offer global Indians a single account for their domestic and cross-border transactions.
- The company also has plans to bring in its other global services like merchant credit and forex remittances.
- PayPal India will offer buyer and seller protection along with six months claim window, free return shipping and its globally famous 'one-touch help' that skips login enabling a frictionless checkout to begin with, Rohan Mahadevan, SVP PayPal APAC.
