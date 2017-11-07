Paytm introduces BHIM UPI on its platform: All you need to know

New Delhi: Digital payment platform Paytm on Tuesday introduced payments using BHIM UPI on its platform, using which users can create their own Paytm BHIM UPI ID on the app.

Paytm has tweeted:

Introducing BHIM UPI on Paytm. Connect your Bank Account on Paytm App and get your Paytm BHIM UPI Address. https://t.co/at6BaNfHCO — Paytm (@Paytm) November 7, 2017

“You can create your own Paytm BHIM UPI ID on the app, which will be your mobile-number@paytm by default. You can link any of their Savings bank account with this unique Paytm BHIM UPI ID and start sending & accepting money. Paytm BHIM UPI IDs are being accepted across all banks and BHIM UPI apps,” a Paytm blog said.

Paytm users can link any of their savings bank account with this unique Paytm BHIM UPI ID and start sending and accepting money.

They will not have to share their bank account details and IFSC code with anyone to receive money.

For example, if a Paytm user`s registered mobile number is 9123456789, the UPI ID will be generated as 9123456789@paytm.

Users can link their Paytm BHIM UPI ID with their existing savings bank account. This feature preview is currently available on the Paytm Android app and will soon be available on iOS as well.

You can transfer up to Rs 1 Lakh per day using BHIM UPI, as per the government regulation.

There is no limit on the number of bank accounts that you can add to your Paytm BHIM UPI ID.

Keep in mind that the mobile number registered with your existing bank account and Paytm should match to create a Paytm BHIM UPI ID.