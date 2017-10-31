Paytm offers 100% cashback on petrol purchase

New Delhi: Digital wallet company Paytm has once again come up with a tempting cashback offer for its users.

The digital payments portal is offering a 100 percent cashback on petrol purchase in Jaipur. But the offer comes with a rider. It is available for a limited period –from 6 am to 9 pm valid on October 31 .

The offer is applicable in all petrol pumps in Jaipur. Customers can get 100 percent cashback at petrol pumps on paying with Paytm through QR Code.

Here are the Terms and Conditions to avail 100% cashback