Paytm offers 100% cashback on petrol purchase
The offer is applicable in all petrol pumps in Jaipur.
New Delhi: Digital wallet company Paytm has once again come up with a tempting cashback offer for its users.
The digital payments portal is offering a 100 percent cashback on petrol purchase in Jaipur. But the offer comes with a rider. It is available for a limited period –from 6 am to 9 pm valid on October 31 .
The offer is applicable in all petrol pumps in Jaipur. Customers can get 100 percent cashback at petrol pumps on paying with Paytm through QR Code.
Here are the Terms and Conditions to avail 100% cashback
- Customers can get 100% Cashback at Petrol pumps on paying with Paytm through QR Code.
- Offer is applicable across all petrol pumps only in Jaipur.
- Merchants will get Paytm Cash on accepting payments through Paytm.
- Merchants can check a specific offer running for them by sending their registered mobile number to Paytm.
- The offer is valid on a minimum payment of Rs. 100 per transaction.
- Paytm cash reward will be credited in within 48 working hours after a merchant completes the eligibility criteria.
- Offer valid only between 6PM – 9PM on 31st October, 2017.
- This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer.
- Paytm solely reserves the right to change/modify or stop the Campaign without giving any prior notice.
- In cases of fraudulent/suspicious transactions, Paytm solely reserves the right to revoke the Cashback offer.