Petrol, diesel price on 10th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 10th August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 15 paise and Diesel prices were hiked by 3 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 10th August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 10th August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|66.96
|Kolkata
|69.78
|Mumbai
|76.10
|Chennai
|69.35
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|67.17
|Gurgaon
|66.93
|Noida
|69.90
|Ghaziabad
|69.79
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|63.06
|Aizwal
|63.19
|Amabala
|66.53
|Bangalore
|67.99
|Bhopal
|73.59
|Bhubaneshwar
|66.07
|Chandigarh
|67.10
|Deharadun
|70.91
|Gandhinagar
|68.69
|Gangtok
|69.90
|Guwahati
|68.76
|Hyderabad
|70.89
|Imphal
|65.18
|Itnagar
|63.33
|Jaipur
|69.52
|Jammu
|68.78
|Jullunder
|71.92
|Kohima
|65.49
|Lucknow
|69.85
|Panjim
|60.66
|Patna
|71.32
|Pondicherry
|66
|Port Blair
|57.75
|Raipur
|67.53
|Ranchi
|68.96
|Shillong
|66.42
|Shimla
|67.64
|Srinagar
|71.45
|Trivandrum
|70.67
|Silvasa
|65.21
|Daman
|65.14
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|56.81
|Kolkata
|59.46
|Mumbai
|60.35
|Chennai
|59.80
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|57.30
|Gurgaon
|57.08
|Noida
|57.54
|Ghaziabad
|57.43
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.04
|Aizwal
|54.39
|Ambala
|56.70
|Bangalore
|56.88
|Bhopal
|63.47
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.13
|Chandigarh
|57.61
|Dehradun
|59.99
|Gandhinagar
|63.12
|Gangtok
|58.60
|Guwahati
|59.20
|Hyderabad
|61.72
|Imphal
|55.07
|Itanagar
|54.45
|Jaipur
|60.79
|Jammu
|57.91
|Jullunder
|56.96
|Kohima
|55.31
|Lucknow
|57.51
|Panjim
|57.73
|Patna
|60.44
|Pondicherry
|58.77
|Port Blair
|53.40
|Raipur
|61.43
|Ranchi
|60.10
|Shillong
|56.6
|Shimla
|57.01
|Srinagar
|60.12
|Trivandrum
|61.81
|Silvasa
|57.55
|Daman
|57.49
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.