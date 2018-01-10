Petrol, diesel price on 10th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 9 paise and diesel prices were raised by 15 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 10th January 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.62
|Kolkata
|73.36
|Mumbai
|78.51
|Chennai
|73.21
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.57
|Aizwal
|66.71
|Ambala
|70.65
|Bangalore
|71.72
|Bhopal
|75.61
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.49
|Chandigarh
|67.92
|Dehradun
|73.18
|Gandhinagar
|70.24
|Gangtok
|73.55
|Guwahati
|72.59
|Hyderabad
|74.78
|Imphal
|68.80
|Itanagar
|66.81
|Jaipur
|73.54
|Jammu
|72.28
|Jullunder
|75.65
|Kohima
|69.14
|Lucknow
|72.68
|Panjim
|65.05
|Patna
|74.95
|Pondicherry
|69.53
|Port Blair
|61.05
|Raipur
|71.13
|Ranchi
|71.84
|Shillong
|70.10
|Shimla
|70.80
|Srinagar
|74.98
|Trivandrum
|74.45
|Silvasa
|68.72
|Daman
|68.65
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|60.81
|Kolkata
|63.47
|Mumbai
|64.67
|Chennai
|64.09
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|58.99
|Aizwal
|58.29
|Amabala
|61.10
|Bangalore
|61.83
|Bhopal
|63.60
|Bhubaneshwar
|65.22
|Chandigarh
|59.03
|Deharadun
|61.74
|Gandhinagar
|65.29
|Gangtok
|62.60
|Guwahati
|63.43
|Hyderabad
|66.07
|Imphal
|59.01
|Itnagar
|58.33
|Jaipur
|65.19
|Jammu
|61.82
|Jullunder
|60.85
|Kohima
|59.27
|Lucknow
|61.58
|Panjim
|61.82
|Patna
|64.52
|Pondicherry
|62.83
|Port Blair
|57.21
|Raipur
|65.72
|Ranchi
|64.29
|Shillong
|60.65
|Shimla
|60.51
|Srinagar
|64.04
|Trivandrum
|66.05
|Silvasa
|61.55
|Daman
|61.49
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city