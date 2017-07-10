Petrol, diesel price on 10th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
(Source: Indian Oil)
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 18 paise and diesel by 23 paise applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 10th July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 10th July 2017. Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.
Petrol/diesel price daily revision (as per IOC)
Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 10th July 2017)
|Metros
|Prices (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|63.83
|Kolkata
|66.73
|Mumbai
|75.04
|Chennai
|66.25
Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.16
|Aizwal
|60.3
|Ambala
|63.42
|Bangalore
|65
|Bhopal
|70.39
|Bhubaneswar
|63.15
|Chandigarh
|64
|Dehradun
|68.52
|Gandhinagar
|65.54
|Gangtok
|66.85
|Guwahati
|66.6
|Hyderabad
|67.81
|Imphal
|62.27
|Itanagar
|60.36
|Jaipur
|66.54
|Jammu
|65.89
|Jullunder
|68.7
|Kohima
|62.55
|Lucknow
|67.12
|Panjim
|57.94
|Patna
|66.67
|Pondicherry
|62.52
|Port Blair
|55.19
|Raipur
|64.62
|Ranchi
|66.51
|Shillong
|63.32
|Shimla
|64.74
|Srinagar
|68.65
|Trivandrum
|67.7
|Silvasa
|62.27
|Daman
|62.19
Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities
|Metros
|Prices (Rs/litre)
|
New Delhi
|54.55
|Kolkata
|56.85
|Mumbai
|59.93
|Chennai
|57.44
Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|52.83
|Aizawl
|52.21
|Ambala
|54.43
|Bangalore
|55.48
|Bhopal
|61
|Bhubaneshwar
|58.83
|Chandigrah
|55.34
|Dehradun
|56.4
|Gandhinagar
|60.64
|Gangtok
|56.4
|Guwahati
|57.41
|Hyderabad
|59.41
|Imphal
|52.93
|Itanagar
|52.26
|Jaipur
|58.47
|Jammu
|55.75
|Jullunder
|54.74
|Kohima
|53.14
|Lucknow
|56.08
|Panjim
|56.9
|Patna
|58.03
|Pondicherry
|56.28
|Port Blair
|51.38
|Raipur
|59.15
|Ranchi
|57.86
|Shillong
|54.32
|Shimla
|54.9
|Srinagar
|58.05
|Trivandrum
|59.59
|Silvasa
|55.34
|Daman
|55.27
