Petrol, diesel price on 10th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 18 paise and diesel by 23 paise applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 10th July 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 10th July 2017. Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.

Petrol/diesel price daily revision (as per IOC)

Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 10th July 2017)

Metros Prices (Rs/litre) New Delhi 63.83 Kolkata 66.73 Mumbai 75.04 Chennai 66.25

Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals

Agartala 60.16 Aizwal 60.3 Ambala 63.42 Bangalore 65 Bhopal 70.39 Bhubaneswar 63.15 Chandigarh 64 Dehradun 68.52 Gandhinagar 65.54 Gangtok 66.85 Guwahati 66.6 Hyderabad 67.81 Imphal 62.27 Itanagar 60.36 Jaipur 66.54 Jammu 65.89 Jullunder 68.7 Kohima 62.55 Lucknow 67.12 Panjim 57.94 Patna 66.67 Pondicherry 62.52 Port Blair 55.19 Raipur 64.62 Ranchi 66.51 Shillong 63.32 Shimla 64.74 Srinagar 68.65 Trivandrum 67.7 Silvasa 62.27 Daman 62.19

Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities

Metros Prices (Rs/litre) New Delhi 54.55 Kolkata 56.85 Mumbai 59.93 Chennai 57.44

Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals

Agartala 52.83 Aizawl 52.21 Ambala 54.43 Bangalore 55.48 Bhopal 61 Bhubaneshwar 58.83 Chandigrah 55.34 Dehradun 56.4 Gandhinagar 60.64 Gangtok 56.4 Guwahati 57.41 Hyderabad 59.41 Imphal 52.93 Itanagar 52.26 Jaipur 58.47 Jammu 55.75 Jullunder 54.74 Kohima 53.14 Lucknow 56.08 Panjim 56.9 Patna 58.03 Pondicherry 56.28 Port Blair 51.38 Raipur 59.15 Ranchi 57.86 Shillong 54.32 Shimla 54.9 Srinagar 58.05 Trivandrum 59.59 Silvasa 55.34 Daman 55.27

(Source: Indian Oil)

