Petrol, diesel price on 10th October 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Both petrol and diesel prices were unchanged, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 10th October 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.45
|Kolkata
|71.23
|Mumbai
|77.58
|Chennai
|70.93
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.47
|Aizwal
|64.60
|Amabala
|68.01
|Bangalore
|69.51
|Bhopal
|74.79
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.34
|Chandigarh
|68.59
|Deharadun
|71.47
|Gandhinagar
|70.22
|Gangtok
|71.35
|Guwahati
|70.32
|Hyderabad
|72.48
|Imphal
|66.65
|Itnagar
|64.74
|Jaipur
|71.05
|Jammu
|70.16
|Jullunder
|73.42
|Kohima
|66.95
|Lucknow
|70.97
|Panjim
|63.05
|Patna
|72.80
|Pondicherry
|67.45
|Port Blair
|59.19
|Raipur
|69.00
|Ranchi
|70.14
|Shillong
|67.89
|Shimla
|69.13
|Srinagar
|72.83
|Trivandrum
|72.23
|Silvasa
|66.65
|Daman
|66.58
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|57.00
|Kolkata
|59.66
|Mumbai
|60.55
|Chennai
|60.01
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.23
|Aizwal
|54.57
|Ambala
|56.90
|Bangalore
|57.11
|Bhopal
|63.31
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.11
|Chandigarh
|57.81
|Dehradun
|59.01
|Gandhinagar
|63.33
|Gangtok
|58.80
|Guwahati
|59.40
|Hyderabad
|61.93
|Imphal
|55.26
|Itanagar
|54.64
|Jaipur
|60.99
|Jammu
|58.04
|Jullunder
|57.10
|Kohima
|55.49
|Lucknow
|58.32
|Panjim
|57.93
|Patna
|60.63
|Pondicherry
|58.96
|Port Blair
|53.70
|Raipur
|61.64
|Ranchi
|60.31
|Shillong
|56.79
|Shimla
|57.20
|Srinagar
|60.24
|Trivandrum
|62.01
|Silvasa
|57.75
|Daman
|57.68
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city