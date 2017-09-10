Petrol, diesel price on 10th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of Petrol, diesel price for 10th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 13 paise a litre and diesel by 31 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 10th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.17
|Kolkata
|72.91
|Mumbai
|79.28
|Chennai
|72.73
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.09
|Aizwal
|66.21
|Amabala
|69.68
|Bangalore
|71.26
|Bhopal
|76.56
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.04
|Chandigarh
|70.31
|Deharadun
|73.43
|Gandhinagar
|71.97
|Gangtok
|73.05
|Guwahati
|72.11
|Hyderabad
|74.30
|Imphal
|68.33
|Itnagar
|66.36
|Jaipur
|72.80
|Jammu
|71.83
|Jullunder
|75.09
|Kohima
|68.63
|Lucknow
|72.50
|Panjim
|64.63
|Patna
|74.50
|Pondicherry
|69.11
|Port Blair
|60.61
|Raipur
|70.68
|Ranchi
|71.48
|Shillong
|69.57
|Shimla
|70.84
|Srinagar
|74.50
|Trivandrum
|74.00
|Silvasa
|68.30
|Daman
|68.23
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.37
|Kolkata
|61.02
|Mumbai
|62.00
|Chennai
|61.46
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.55
|Aizwal
|55.88
|Ambala
|58.26
|Bangalore
|58.46
|Bhopal
|64.79
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.58
|Chandigarh
|59.19
|Dehradun
|61.59
|Gandhinagar
|64.85
|Gangtok
|60.10
|Guwahati
|60.84
|Hyderabad
|63.41
|Imphal
|56.59
|Itanagar
|55.95
|Jaipur
|62.41
|Jammu
|59.39
|Jullunder
|58.44
|Kohima
|56.82
|Lucknow
|59.48
|Panjim
|59.32
|Patna
|62.02
|Pondicherry
|60.35
|Port Blair
|54.94
|Raipur
|63.10
|Ranchi
|61.73
|Shillong
|58.15
|Shimla
|58.56
|Srinagar
|61.59
|Trivandrum
|63.47
|Silvasa
|59.11
|Daman
|59.05
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city