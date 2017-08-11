Petrol, diesel price on 11th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 11th August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 31 paise and Diesel prices were hiked by 17 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 11th August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 11th August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|67.27
|Kolkata
|70.07
|Mumbai
|76.41
|Chennai
|69.68
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|67.48
|Gurgaon
|67.24
|Noida
|70.15
|Ghaziabad
|70.03
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|63.35
|Aizwal
|63.48
|Amabala
|66.84
|Bangalore
|68.30
|Bhopal
|73.91
|Bhubaneshwar
|66.38
|Chandigarh
|67.41
|Deharadun
|71.16
|Gandhinagar
|69
|Gangtok
|70.20
|Guwahati
|69.09
|Hyderabad
|71.22
|Imphal
|65.49
|Itnagar
|63.62
|Jaipur
|69.84
|Jammu
|69.08
|Jullunder
|72.24
|Kohima
|65.79
|Lucknow
|70.10
|Panjim
|60.94
|Patna
|71.63
|Pondicherry
|66.30
|Port Blair
|58.01
|Raipur
|67.83
|Ranchi
|69.21
|Shillong
|66.72
|Shimla
|67.95
|Srinagar
|71.75
|Trivandrum
|71
|Silvasa
|65.51
|Daman
|65.44
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|56.98
|Kolkata
|59.63
|Mumbai
|60.52
|Chennai
|59.98
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|57.47
|Gurgaon
|57.25
|Noida
|57.68
|Ghaziabad
|57.57
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.21
|Aizwal
|54.55
|Ambala
|56.87
|Bangalore
|57.05
|Bhopal
|63.65
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.31
|Chandigarh
|57.78
|Dehradun
|60.16
|Gandhinagar
|63.30
|Gangtok
|58.75
|Guwahati
|59.37
|Hyderabad
|61.90
|Imphal
|55.24
|Itanagar
|54.61
|Jaipur
|60.97
|Jammu
|58.08
|Jullunder
|57.12
|Kohima
|55.47
|Lucknow
|57.65
|Panjim
|57.91
|Patna
|60.61
|Pondicherry
|58.94
|Port Blair
|53.55
|Raipur
|61.61
|Ranchi
|60.28
|Shillong
|56.77
|Shimla
|57.18
|Srinagar
|60.29
|Trivandrum
|61.99
|Silvasa
|57.72
|Daman
|57.65
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.