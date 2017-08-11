Petrol, diesel price on 11th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 31 paise and Diesel prices were hiked by 17 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 11th August 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 11th August 2017)

(Rs/litre) New Delhi 67.27 Kolkata 70.07 Mumbai 76.41 Chennai 69.68

Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region

Faridabad 67.48 Gurgaon 67.24 Noida 70.15 Ghaziabad 70.03

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 63.35 Aizwal 63.48 Amabala 66.84 Bangalore 68.30 Bhopal 73.91 Bhubaneshwar 66.38 Chandigarh 67.41 Deharadun 71.16 Gandhinagar 69 Gangtok 70.20 Guwahati 69.09 Hyderabad 71.22 Imphal 65.49 Itnagar 63.62 Jaipur 69.84 Jammu 69.08 Jullunder 72.24 Kohima 65.79 Lucknow 70.10 Panjim 60.94 Patna 71.63 Pondicherry 66.30 Port Blair 58.01 Raipur 67.83 Ranchi 69.21 Shillong 66.72 Shimla 67.95 Srinagar 71.75 Trivandrum 71 Silvasa 65.51 Daman 65.44

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

New Delhi 56.98 Kolkata 59.63 Mumbai 60.52 Chennai 59.98

Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region

Faridabad 57.47 Gurgaon 57.25 Noida 57.68 Ghaziabad 57.57

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 55.21 Aizwal 54.55 Ambala 56.87 Bangalore 57.05 Bhopal 63.65 Bhubaneshwar 61.31 Chandigarh 57.78 Dehradun 60.16 Gandhinagar 63.30 Gangtok 58.75 Guwahati 59.37 Hyderabad 61.90 Imphal 55.24 Itanagar 54.61 Jaipur 60.97 Jammu 58.08 Jullunder 57.12 Kohima 55.47 Lucknow 57.65 Panjim 57.91 Patna 60.61 Pondicherry 58.94 Port Blair 53.55 Raipur 61.61 Ranchi 60.28 Shillong 56.77 Shimla 57.18 Srinagar 60.29 Trivandrum 61.99 Silvasa 57.72 Daman 57.65

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.