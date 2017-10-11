Petrol, diesel price on 11th October 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Both petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 3 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 11th October 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.48
|Kolkata
|71.26
|Mumbai
|75.59
|Chennai
|70.96
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.50
|Aizwal
|64.63
|Amabala
|68.04
|Bangalore
|69.54
|Bhopal
|74.82
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.37
|Chandigarh
|68.62
|Deharadun
|71.49
|Gandhinagar
|67.86
|Gangtok
|71.40
|Guwahati
|70.35
|Hyderabad
|72.51
|Imphal
|66.68
|Itnagar
|64.77
|Jaipur
|71.08
|Jammu
|70.19
|Jullunder
|73.45
|Kohima
|66.98
|Lucknow
|71.00
|Panjim
|63.08
|Patna
|72.83
|Pondicherry
|67.48
|Port Blair
|59.21
|Raipur
|69.03
|Ranchi
|70.16
|Shillong
|67.92
|Shimla
|69.16
|Srinagar
|72.86
|Trivandrum
|72.26
|Silvasa
|66.68
|Daman
|66.61
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|57.03
|Kolkata
|59.69
|Mumbai
|59.58
|Chennai
|60.04
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.26
|Aizwal
|54.60
|Ambala
|56.93
|Bangalore
|57.18
|Bhopal
|63.34
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.14
|Chandigarh
|57.84
|Dehradun
|59.03
|Gandhinagar
|61.23
|Gangtok
|58.80
|Guwahati
|59.43
|Hyderabad
|61.96
|Imphal
|55.29
|Itanagar
|54.67
|Jaipur
|61.02
|Jammu
|58.07
|Jullunder
|57.13
|Kohima
|55.52
|Lucknow
|58.34
|Panjim
|57.96
|Patna
|60.66
|Pondicherry
|58.99
|Port Blair
|53.73
|Raipur
|61.67
|Ranchi
|60.34
|Shillong
|56.82
|Shimla
|57.23
|Srinagar
|60.27
|Trivandrum
|62.05
|Silvasa
|57.78
|Daman
|57.71
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city