Petrol, diesel price on 11th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 11th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 13 paise a litre and diesel by 25 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 11th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.30
|Kolkata
|73.05
|Mumbai
|79.41
|Chennai
|72.87
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.21
|Aizwal
|66.34
|Amabala
|69.85
|Bangalore
|71.40
|Bhopal
|76.70
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.17
|Chandigarh
|70.44
|Deharadun
|73.54
|Gandhinagar
|72.11
|Gangtok
|73.20
|Guwahati
|72.25
|Hyderabad
|74.44
|Imphal
|68.47
|Itnagar
|66.49
|Jaipur
|72.94
|Jammu
|71.96
|Jullunder
|75.32
|Kohima
|68.76
|Lucknow
|72.43
|Panjim
|64.76
|Patna
|74.63
|Pondicherry
|69.24
|Port Blair
|60.73
|Raipur
|70.81
|Ranchi
|71.59
|Shillong
|69.70
|Shimla
|70.98
|Srinagar
|74.63
|Trivandrum
|74.14
|Silvasa
|68.43
|Daman
|68.36
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.62
|Kolkata
|61.27
|Mumbai
|62.26
|Chennai
|61.73
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.80
|Aizwal
|56.12
|Ambala
|58.52
|Bangalore
|58.72
|Bhopal
|65.06
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.85
|Chandigarh
|59.45
|Dehradun
|61.86
|Gandhinagar
|65.13
|Gangtok
|60.35
|Guwahati
|61.11
|Hyderabad
|63.68
|Imphal
|56.84
|Itanagar
|56.19
|Jaipur
|62.68
|Jammu
|59.64
|Jullunder
|58.69
|Kohima
|57.07
|Lucknow
|59.70
|Panjim
|59.58
|Patna
|62.28
|Pondicherry
|60.61
|Port Blair
|55.17
|Raipur
|63.37
|Ranchi
|61.99
|Shillong
|58.40
|Shimla
|58.81
|Srinagar
|61.85
|Trivandrum
|63.74
|Silvasa
|59.37
|Daman
|59.30
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city