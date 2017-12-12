Petrol, diesel price on 12th December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Comments |
New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were reduced by by 3 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 12th December 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.09
|Kolkata
|71.85
|Mumbai
|76.64
|Chennai
|71.60
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.13
|Aizwal
|65.27
|Ambala
|68.65
|Bangalore
|70.16
|Bhopal
|73.79
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.97
|Chandigarh
|66.45
|Dehradun
|66.45
|Gandhinagar
|67.93
|Gangtok
|72.05
|Guwahati
|70.99
|Hyderabad
|73.15
|Imphal
|67.30
|Itanagar
|65.37
|Jaipur
|71.70
|Jammu
|70.79
|Jullunder
|74.08
|Kohima
|67.64
|Lucknow
|71.48
|Panjim
|63.63
|Patna
|73.44
|Pondicherry
|68.04
|Port Blair
|59.72
|Raipur
|69.62
|Ranchi
|70.64
|Shillong
|68.60
|Shimla
|69.81
|Srinagar
|73.49
|Trivandrum
|72.86
|Silvasa
|67.25
|Daman
|67.18
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.34
|Kolkata
|61.00
|Mumbai
|61.26
|Chennai
|61.44
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.59
|Aizwal
|55.92
|Amabala
|58.24
|Bangalore
|59.31
|Bhopal
|60.76
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.55
|Chandigarh
|56.62
|Deharadun
|59.62
|Gandhinagar
|62.12
|Gangtok
|60.15
|Guwahati
|60.82
|Hyderabad
|63.38
|Imphal
|56.59
|Itnagar
|55.95
|Jaipur
|62.35
|Jammu
|59.37
|Jullunder
|58.42
|Kohima
|56.86
|Lucknow
|59.46
|Panjim
|59.30
|Patna
|62.00
|Pondicherry
|60.31
|Port Blair
|54.92
|Raipur
|63.07
|Ranchi
|61.71
|Shillong
|58.20
|Shimla
|58.57
|Srinagar
|61.59
|Trivandrum
|63.42
|Silvasa
|59.07
|Daman
|59.01
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city