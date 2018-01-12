Petrol, diesel price on 12th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 7 paise and diesel prices were raised by 18 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 12th January 2018.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 70.73 Kolkata 73.47 Mumbai 78.62 Chennai 73.33

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 66.68 Aizwal 66.82 Ambala 70.82 Bangalore 71.83 Bhopal 75.72 Bhubaneshwar 69.60 Chandigarh 68.03 Dehradun 73.27 Gandhinagar 70.35 Gangtok 73.70 Guwahati 72.70 Hyderabad 74.89 Imphal 68.91 Itanagar 66.92 Jaipur 73.65 Jammu 72.38 Jullunder 75.77 Kohima 69.25 Lucknow 72.76 Panjim 65.15 Patna 75.06 Pondicherry 69.63 Port Blair 61.14 Raipur 71.23 Ranchi 71.93 Shillong 70.21 Shimla 70.91 Srinagar 75.08 Trivandrum 74.56 Silvasa 68.82 Daman 68.75

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 61.18 Kolkata 63.84 Mumbai 65.10 Chennai 64.48

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 59.35 Aizwal 58.65 Amabala 61.51 Bangalore 62.21 Bhopal 63.98 Bhubaneshwar 65.62 Chandigarh 59.39 Deharadun 62.06 Gandhinagar 65.72 Gangtok 62.95 Guwahati 63.83 Hyderabad 66.47 Imphal 59.38 Itnagar 58.68 Jaipur 65.57 Jammu 62.19 Jullunder 61.21 Kohima 59.63 Lucknow 61.90 Panjim 62.20 Patna 64.89 Pondicherry 63.21 Port Blair 57.55 Raipur 66.11 Ranchi 64.67 Shillong 61.02 Shimla 60.88 Srinagar 64.41 Trivandrum 66.45 Silvasa 61.93 Daman 61.86

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city