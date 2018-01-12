Petrol, diesel price on 12th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 7 paise and diesel prices were raised by 18 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 12th January 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.73
|Kolkata
|73.47
|Mumbai
|78.62
|Chennai
|73.33
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.68
|Aizwal
|66.82
|Ambala
|70.82
|Bangalore
|71.83
|Bhopal
|75.72
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.60
|Chandigarh
|68.03
|Dehradun
|73.27
|Gandhinagar
|70.35
|Gangtok
|73.70
|Guwahati
|72.70
|Hyderabad
|74.89
|Imphal
|68.91
|Itanagar
|66.92
|Jaipur
|73.65
|Jammu
|72.38
|Jullunder
|75.77
|Kohima
|69.25
|Lucknow
|72.76
|Panjim
|65.15
|Patna
|75.06
|Pondicherry
|69.63
|Port Blair
|61.14
|Raipur
|71.23
|Ranchi
|71.93
|Shillong
|70.21
|Shimla
|70.91
|Srinagar
|75.08
|Trivandrum
|74.56
|Silvasa
|68.82
|Daman
|68.75
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|61.18
|Kolkata
|63.84
|Mumbai
|65.10
|Chennai
|64.48
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|59.35
|Aizwal
|58.65
|Amabala
|61.51
|Bangalore
|62.21
|Bhopal
|63.98
|Bhubaneshwar
|65.62
|Chandigarh
|59.39
|Deharadun
|62.06
|Gandhinagar
|65.72
|Gangtok
|62.95
|Guwahati
|63.83
|Hyderabad
|66.47
|Imphal
|59.38
|Itnagar
|58.68
|Jaipur
|65.57
|Jammu
|62.19
|Jullunder
|61.21
|Kohima
|59.63
|Lucknow
|61.90
|Panjim
|62.20
|Patna
|64.89
|Pondicherry
|63.21
|Port Blair
|57.55
|Raipur
|66.11
|Ranchi
|64.67
|Shillong
|61.02
|Shimla
|60.88
|Srinagar
|64.41
|Trivandrum
|66.45
|Silvasa
|61.93
|Daman
|61.86
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city