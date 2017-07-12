Petrol, diesel price on 12th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of Petrol, diesel price for 12th July 2017.
New Delhi: No changes in petrol and diesel prices were made for 12th July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 12th July 2017)
|Metros
|Prices
|New Delhi
|63.93
|Kolkata
|67.40
|Mumbai
|73.27
|Chennai
|66.38
Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.24
|Aizawl
|60.38
|Ambala
|63.51
|Bangalore
|65.10
|Bhopal
|70.47
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.24
|Chandigarh
|64.10
|Dehradun
|68.59
|Gandhinagar
|65.63
|Gangtok
|66.95
|Guwahati
|66.70
|Hyderabad
|67.91
|Imphal
|62.36
|Itanagar
|60.45
|Jaipur
|66.63
|Jammu
|65.98
|Jullunder
|68.80
|Kohima
|62.64
|Lucknow
|67.48
|Panjim
|58.02
|Patna
|68.49
|Pondicherry
|62.61
|Port Blair
|55.26
|Raipur
|64.72
|Ranchi
|66.58
|Shillong
|63.41
|Shimla
|64.84
|Srinagar
|68.74
|Trivandrum
|67.80
|Silvasa
|62.36
|Daman
|62.28
Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities
|Metros
|Prices
|New Delhi
|54.74
|Kolkata
|57.49
|Mumbai
|58.27
|Chennai
|57.72
Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|53.02
|Aizwal
|52.40
|Ambala
|54.63
|Bangalore
|54.88
|Bhopal
|61.23
|Bhubaneshwar
|59.04
|Chandigarh
|55.53
|Dehradun
|58.02
|Gandhinagar
|60.86
|Gangtok
|56.55
|Guwahati
|57.61
|Hyderabad
|59.61
|Imphal
|53.12
|Itanagar
|52.44
|Jaipur
|58.76
|Jammu
|55.94
|Jullunder
|54.93
|Kohima
|53.32
|Lucknow
|55.74
|Panjim
|57.10
|Patna
|58.43
|Pondicherry
|56.48
|Port Blair
|51.55
|Raipur
|59.35
|Ranchi
|58.06
|Shillong
|54.51
|Shimla
|55.09
|Srinagar
|58.24
|Trivandrum
|59.79
|Silvasa
|55.53
|Daman
|55.46
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.