Petrol, diesel price on 12th November 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 69.78 Kolkata 72.53 Mumbai 76.88 Chennai 72.33

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 65.78 Aizwal 65.92 Amabala 69.33 Bangalore 70.86 Bhopal 74.02 Bhubaneshwar 68.66 Chandigarh 67.11 Deharadun 72.52 Gandhinagar 68.62 Gangtok 72.75 Guwahati 71.71 Hyderabad 73.88 Imphal 68.98 Itnagar 66.02 Jaipur 71.93 Jammu 71.53 Jullunder 74.46 Kohima 68.79 Lucknow 72.32 Panjim 64.02 Patna 74.27 Pondicherry 68.12 Port Blair 60.71 Raipur 70.29 Ranchi 71.30 Shillong 69.18 Shimla 70.28 Srinagar 74.50 Trivandrum 73.16 Silvasa 67.57 Daman 67.91

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 58.31 Kolkata 60.97 Mumbai 60.94 Chennai 61.41

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 56.56 Aizwal 55.89 Ambala 58.21 Bangalore 59.10 Bhopal 60.24 Bhubaneshwar 62.52 Chandigarh 56.59 Dehradun 60.13 Gandhinagar 62.09 Gangtok 60.10 Guwahati 60.79 Hyderabad 63.35 Imphal 56.56 Itanagar 55.92 Jaipur 61.87 Jammu 59.34 Jullunder 58.39 Kohima 56.83 Lucknow 59.44 Panjim 59.26 Patna 61.97 Pondicherry 60.28 Port Blair 54.89 Raipur 63.04 Ranchi 61.67 Shillong 58.17 Shimla 58.53 Srinagar 61.56 Trivandrum 63.38 Silvasa 59.04 Daman 58.98

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city