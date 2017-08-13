close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 11:00
Petrol, diesel price on 13th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 26 paise and Diesel prices were hiked by 9 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 13th August 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 13th August 2017)

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 67.76
Kolkata 70.55
Mumbai 76.89
Chennai 70.19

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 63.81
Aizwal 63.94
Amabala 67.32
Bangalore 68.80
Bhopal 74.42
Bhubaneshwar 66.86
Chandigarh 67.90
Deharadun 71.54
Gandhinagar 69.50
Gangtok 70.65
Guwahati 69.60
Hyderabad 71.74
Imphal 65.97
Itnagar 64.09
Jaipur 70.34
Jammu 69.56
Jullunder 72.75
Kohima 66.27
Lucknow 70.48
Panjim 61.39
Patna 72.12
Pondicherry 66.77
Port Blair 58.42
Raipur 68.31
Ranchi 69.59
Shillong 67.20
Shimla 68.44
Srinagar 72.23
Trivandrum 71.50
Silvasa 65.98
Daman 65.91

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

New Delhi 57.24
Kolkata 59.90
Mumbai 60.80
Chennai 60.26

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 55.46
Aizwal 54.80
Ambala 57.14
Bangalore 57.32
Bhopal 63.94
Bhubaneshwar 61.60
Chandigarh 58.05
Dehradun 60.43
Gandhinagar 63.60
Gangtok 59.00
Guwahati 59.65
Hyderabad 62.19
Imphal 55.50
Itanagar 54.87
Jaipur 61.24
Jammu 58.34
Jullunder 57.38
Kohima 55.73
Lucknow 57.88
Panjim 58.18
Patna 60.88
Pondicherry 59.21
Port Blair 53.79
Raipur 61.90
Ranchi 60.56
Shillong 57.03
Shimla 57.44
Srinagar 60.55
Trivandrum 62.27
Silvasa 57.99
Daman 57.92

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

 

