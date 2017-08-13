Petrol, diesel price on 13th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 26 paise and Diesel prices were hiked by 9 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 13th August 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 13th August 2017)
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|67.76
|Kolkata
|70.55
|Mumbai
|76.89
|Chennai
|70.19
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|63.81
|Aizwal
|63.94
|Amabala
|67.32
|Bangalore
|68.80
|Bhopal
|74.42
|Bhubaneshwar
|66.86
|Chandigarh
|67.90
|Deharadun
|71.54
|Gandhinagar
|69.50
|Gangtok
|70.65
|Guwahati
|69.60
|Hyderabad
|71.74
|Imphal
|65.97
|Itnagar
|64.09
|Jaipur
|70.34
|Jammu
|69.56
|Jullunder
|72.75
|Kohima
|66.27
|Lucknow
|70.48
|Panjim
|61.39
|Patna
|72.12
|Pondicherry
|66.77
|Port Blair
|58.42
|Raipur
|68.31
|Ranchi
|69.59
|Shillong
|67.20
|Shimla
|68.44
|Srinagar
|72.23
|Trivandrum
|71.50
|Silvasa
|65.98
|Daman
|65.91
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|57.24
|Kolkata
|59.90
|Mumbai
|60.80
|Chennai
|60.26
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.46
|Aizwal
|54.80
|Ambala
|57.14
|Bangalore
|57.32
|Bhopal
|63.94
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.60
|Chandigarh
|58.05
|Dehradun
|60.43
|Gandhinagar
|63.60
|Gangtok
|59.00
|Guwahati
|59.65
|Hyderabad
|62.19
|Imphal
|55.50
|Itanagar
|54.87
|Jaipur
|61.24
|Jammu
|58.34
|Jullunder
|57.38
|Kohima
|55.73
|Lucknow
|57.88
|Panjim
|58.18
|Patna
|60.88
|Pondicherry
|59.21
|Port Blair
|53.79
|Raipur
|61.90
|Ranchi
|60.56
|Shillong
|57.03
|Shimla
|57.44
|Srinagar
|60.55
|Trivandrum
|62.27
|Silvasa
|57.99
|Daman
|57.92
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city