Petrol, diesel price on 13th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of Petrol, diesel price for 13th July 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was slashed by 2 paise and diesel by 5 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 13th July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 13th July 2017)
|Metros
|Prices
|New Delhi
|63.91
|Kolkata
|67.38
|Mumbai
|73.25
|Chennai
|66.36
Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.22
|Aizawl
|60.36
|Ambala
|63.49
|Bangalore
|65.07
|Bhopal
|70.45
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.22
|Chandigarh
|64.08
|Dehradun
|68.57
|Gandhinagar
|65.61
|Gangtok
|66.95
|Guwahati
|66.68
|Hyderabad
|67.89
|Imphal
|62.34
|Itanagar
|60.43
|Jaipur
|66.61
|Jammu
|65.96
|Jullunder
|68.78
|Kohima
|62.62
|Lucknow
|67.46
|Panjim
|58
|Patna
|68.47
|Pondicherry
|62.59
|Port Blair
|55.25
|Raipur
|64.69
|Ranchi
|66.56
|Shillong
|63.39
|Shimla
|64.82
|Srinagar
|68.72
|Trivandrum
|67.78
|Silvasa
|62.34
|Daman
|62.26
Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities
|Metros
|Prices
|New Delhi
|54.7
|Kolkata
|57.44
|Mumbai
|58.22
|Chennai
|57.67
Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|52.97
|Aizwal
|52.35
|Ambala
|54.58
|Bangalore
|54.83
|Bhopal
|61.17
|Bhubaneshwar
|58.99
|Chandigarh
|55.48
|Dehradun
|57.98
|Gandhinagar
|60.8
|Gangtok
|56.5
|Guwahati
|57.56
|Hyderabad
|59.57
|Imphal
|53.07
|Itanagar
|52.4
|Jaipur
|58.71
|Jammu
|55.89
|Jullunder
|54.88
|Kohima
|53.28
|Lucknow
|55.7
|Panjim
|57.05
|Patna
|58.38
|Pondicherry
|56.43
|Port Blair
|51.51
|Raipur
|59.3
|Ranchi
|58.01
|Shillong
|54.47
|Shimla
|55.04
|Srinagar
|58.19
|Trivandrum
|59.74
|Silvasa
|55.48
|Daman
|55.41
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.