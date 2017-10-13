Petrol, diesel price on 13th October 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Petrol prices were reduced by 2 paise per litre while diesel prices remained unchanged.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.43
|Kolkata
|71.21
|Mumbai
|75.55
|Chennai
|70.90
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.45
|Aizwal
|64.58
|Amabala
|67.99
|Bangalore
|69.49
|Bhopal
|74.77
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.32
|Chandigarh
|68.57
|Deharadun
|71.45
|Gandhinagar
|67.81
|Gangtok
|71.35
|Guwahati
|70.30
|Hyderabad
|72.46
|Imphal
|66.63
|Itnagar
|64.72
|Jaipur
|71.03
|Jammu
|70.14
|Jullunder
|73.40
|Kohima
|66.93
|Lucknow
|70.96
|Panjim
|63.03
|Patna
|72.78
|Pondicherry
|67.43
|Port Blair
|59.17
|Raipur
|68.98
|Ranchi
|70.12
|Shillong
|67.87
|Shimla
|69.11
|Srinagar
|72.81
|Trivandrum
|72.20
|Silvasa
|66.63
|Daman
|66.56
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|57.01
|Kolkata
|59.67
|Mumbai
|59.56
|Chennai
|60.02
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.24
|Aizwal
|54.58
|Ambala
|56.91
|Bangalore
|57.18
|Bhopal
|63.32
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.12
|Chandigarh
|57.82
|Dehradun
|59.02
|Gandhinagar
|61.21
|Gangtok
|58.80
|Guwahati
|59.41
|Hyderabad
|61.94
|Imphal
|55.27
|Itanagar
|54.65
|Jaipur
|61.00
|Jammu
|58.05
|Jullunder
|57.11
|Kohima
|55.50
|Lucknow
|58.33
|Panjim
|57.94
|Patna
|60.64
|Pondicherry
|58.97
|Port Blair
|53.71
|Raipur
|61.65
|Ranchi
|60.32
|Shillong
|56.80
|Shimla
|57.21
|Srinagar
|60.25
|Trivandrum
|62.02
|Silvasa
|57.76
|Daman
|57.69
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city