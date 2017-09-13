Petrol, diesel price on 13th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 13th September 2017.
New Delhi: Both Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged on 13th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.38
|Kolkata
|73.12
|Mumbai
|79.48
|Chennai
|72.95
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.28
|Aizwal
|66.41
|Amabala
|69.92
|Bangalore
|71.47
|Bhopal
|76.77
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.25
|Chandigarh
|70.51
|Deharadun
|73.60
|Gandhinagar
|72.18
|Gangtok
|73.25
|Guwahati
|72.32
|Hyderabad
|74.52
|Imphal
|68.54
|Itnagar
|66.56
|Jaipur
|73.01
|Jammu
|72.03
|Jullunder
|75.40
|Kohima
|68.83
|Lucknow
|72.48
|Panjim
|64.82
|Patna
|74.71
|Pondicherry
|69.31
|Port Blair
|60.79
|Raipur
|70.88
|Ranchi
|71.65
|Shillong
|69.77
|Shimla
|71.05
|Srinagar
|74.70
|Trivandrum
|74.22
|Silvasa
|68.50
|Daman
|68.43
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.72
|Kolkata
|61.37
|Mumbai
|62.37
|Chennai
|61.84
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.90
|Aizwal
|56.22
|Ambala
|58.62
|Bangalore
|58.82
|Bhopal
|65.17
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.96
|Chandigarh
|59.55
|Dehradun
|61.96
|Gandhinagar
|65.24
|Gangtok
|60.45
|Guwahati
|61.21
|Hyderabad
|63.79
|Imphal
|56.94
|Itanagar
|56.29
|Jaipur
|62.78
|Jammu
|59.74
|Jullunder
|58.79
|Kohima
|57.17
|Lucknow
|59.79
|Panjim
|59.69
|Patna
|62.38
|Pondicherry
|60.72
|Port Blair
|55.26
|Raipur
|63.48
|Ranchi
|62.10
|Shillong
|58.50
|Shimla
|58.91
|Srinagar
|61.95
|Trivandrum
|63.85
|Silvasa
|59.47
|Daman
|59.40
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city